Quebec is reporting 14 more deaths linked to COVID-19 today and a seven-patient drop in hospitalizations related to the disease.

The Health Department says there are 1,439 people hospitalized with COVID-19, after 86 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 93 were discharged.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by four, to 90.

Officials are reporting 698 new cases detected through PCR testing, which is reserved for certain high-risk groups.

They say 11,079 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours.

The rate of COVID-19 transmission is rising in Quebec’s Côte-Nord region, with the latest data indicating there are roughly 500 cases per 100,000 people, the highest rate in the province.

