Quebec reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 128 new cases with more restrictions to ease on Monday

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Gregory Audal, the owner of G&G barbershop prepares his businees for reopening in Montreal, Sunday, June 14, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Barbers and hair salons can reopen in Montreal on June 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec health officials have added 27 COVID-19 related deaths today, bringing the provincial total to 5,222 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Authorities reported a seventh straight day of fewer than 200 new cases, reporting 128 on Sunday for a total of 53,952 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalizations were down by 19 to 769 while 85 of those patients are in intensive care, a drop of 17.

Of the 27 deaths added today, 14 were classified as new deaths while the other 13 occurred before June 6.

Quebec begins training on Monday for the 10,000 people it hopes to have working as orderlies in the province’s long-term care homes by Sept. 15.

Restaurants in most of Quebec will be permitted to reopen on Monday and indoor gatherings of up to 10 people from three families with social distancing between family units will be permitted.

Dining at restaurants and indoor gatherings will be permitted in the greater Montreal area as well as Joliette and L’Epiphanie, one week later on June 22.

