Quebec reports 141 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Open this photo in gallery People lineup at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, on July 16, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

New daily cases of COVID-19 in Quebec continue to top the 100 mark.

The province said today 141 new cases of the disease attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours, for a total of 57,142.

Quebec says one death from COVID-19 occurred during the same period, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities linked to the virus to 5,647.

Despite the sustained increase in reported cases over the past several days, hospitalizations continue to drop.

The province is reporting 17 fewer patients in hospital compared with the prior day, for a total of 260, including 16 people who are in intensive care, a drop of four.

Quebec says it conducted 14,952 COVID-19 tests Wednesday, the last day for which data is available.

