Quebec reports 142 more COVID-19 deaths as Cargill plant reports outbreak

Montreal, Quebec
The Canadian Press
People wait in line at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. The majority of the province’s cases are found in the Montreal region, where there are 19,197 cases, while the surrounding Laval and Monteregie areas each have more than 4,000.

Quebec reported its second-highest number of daily new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, as 142 people succumbed to the virus.

There were also 735 new cases, for a total of 37,721.

The number of people in hospital and in intensive care both declined slightly.

The majority of the province’s cases are found in the Montreal region, where there are 19,197 cases, while the surrounding Laval and Monteregie areas each have more than 4,000.

Premier Francois Legault said last week that elementary schools, daycares and retail stores with outdoor entrances in Montreal can reopen on May 25, pushing back the date for a second time.

Schools and daycares outside the Montreal area will open as scheduled on Monday, with attendance optional and physical distancing measures in place.

Many of the outbreaks have occurred in long-term care homes, including a single home in Laval that counts over 200 cases and 84 deaths as of Sunday.

Another outbreak is forcing the shutdown of a meat-processing plant near Montreal after 64 employees tested positive.

The owners of the Cargill plant in Chambly, Que., announced they would close temporarily as of Wednesday so all its workers can be tested.

Cargill said the 64 workers represent 13 per cent of the work force at the plant. The company said three employees have recovered, and more were expected to be ready to return to work once operations resume.

