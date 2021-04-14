Quebec reports 1,559 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations increase

Open this photo in gallery Paramedics transport a person to a hospital in Montreal on April 11, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,559 new COVID-19 cases today and another rise in hospitalizations.

Health officials say hospitalizations rose by 17, to 660, and 152 people were in intensive care, a rise of two.

Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter the rising number of hospitalizations is leading some hospitals to delay medical procedures.

Officials are also reporting seven more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one in the past 24 hours. Quebec has 13,660 active reported cases.

The province says it administered 68,192 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday.

Dube urged Quebecers to follow public health measures and called on residents 55 and older who qualify for vaccinations to book an appointment.

