 Skip to main content

Quebec reports 1,577 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths

Jillian Kestler-D’Amours
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in Montreal on Dec. 5, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Dozens of public health and economics experts called on Quebec Monday to institute a temporary COVID-19 lockdown this month as new infections surpassed 1,500 for the third straight day.

More than 75 experts signed an open letter published in Montreal’s La Presse recommending that all non-essential businesses be closed for two weeks to stem the spread of the virus.

Pierre-Carl Michaud, an economics professor at Universite de Montreal’s HEC business school and one of the signatories, said a December lockdown would do less damage to the economy than one in the new year.

Story continues below advertisement

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

“We think it would be wise to synchronize a short lockdown – short but effective lockdown – with the holidays,” Michaud said in an interview.

He said most children are not in school over the holiday period, while the economy typically slows down, as well. “It doesn’t solve everything, but it buys us time until the vaccine arrives to the general population,” he said.

Last week, Quebec Premier Francois Legault walked back plans to allow small gatherings over four days at Christmas, saying the COVID-19 situation in the province made it too risky. “With the numbers we have, it’s unrealistic to think we’ll be able to change the situation in time for Christmas,” Legault told reporters on Thursday.

Quebec reported 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and attributed 22 additional deaths to the virus, three of which took place over the previous 24-hour period. Eight deaths occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5 and one was before Nov. 30.

Hospitalizations increased by 40 for a total of 818. Of those, 105 people were in intensive care, an increase of three from a day before.

The regions with the most new cases were Montreal at 472, the Monteregie, south of Montreal, with 220, and Lanaudiere, north of Montreal, and the Quebec City area, which each had 160. Quebec has now reported 153,176 COVID-19 cases and 7,277 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Howard Bergman, a professor of family and geriatric medicine at McGill University and another signatory of Monday’s open letter, said health-care workers were relieved when the Quebec government cancelled gatherings over Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

A temporary lockdown this month, he said, would have a positive psychological effect on those front-line workers as they prepare for January, when hospitalizations and intensive-care admissions typically rise.

“We want to protect our health-care system, which is always at a fragile point in this type of pandemic,” he said.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies