Quebec is reporting 16 more deaths due to COVID-19 and a 51-patient drop in the number of people hospitalized with the disease.

There are 1,313 people in hospital with COVID-19, after 88 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 139 people were discharged.

The number of people in intensive care rose by four, to 80.

Health officials are reporting another 1,354 COVID-19 infections detected through PCR testing, which is restricted to certain groups.

The province’s public health institute says 8,540 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, with over 6,000 receiving third doses.

About 91 per cent of residents aged five and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 per cent have gotten two doses and 51 per cent have had three.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.