Quebec reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths as province’s biggest cities enter partial lockdown

Open this photo in gallery People wait to get tested at a drive through COVID-19 clinic, in Longueuil, Que., on Sept. 16, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 16 new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus as its two biggest cities enter a partial lockdown.

Health officials said today two deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, 12 occurred between Sept. 24-29 and two took place before Sept. 24.

Quebec has reported a total of 5,850 deaths linked to the virus.

The province reported 933 new COVID-19 infections today, for a total of 75,221 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations increased by 13 compared with the prior day, for a total of 275, with 46 people in intensive case, a rise of three patients.

Starting today, indoor and outdoor gatherings are banned across Montreal and Quebec City, while bars and other venues in those cities are closed, as the government tries to limit the spread of COVID-19.

On the eve of a 28-day lockdown order for the province's two largest cities, Premier Francois Legault said police are being asked to crack down on Quebeckers violating the new rules imposed to reduce rising COVID-19 infections. The Canadian Press

