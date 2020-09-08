Quebec reports 163 new COVID-19 cases as regional alert system introduced

Open this photo in gallery Quebec officials unveil a new regional alert system in Montreal, on Sept. 8, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is introducing a regional alert system in the hopes of stifling a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Provincial Health Minister Christian Dube unveiled the four-level, colour-coded system Tuesday. The levels are green for vigilance, yellow for an early warning, orange for moderate alert and red for maximum alert.

“We are observing an increase in public (outbreaks),” Dube told a news conference in Montreal. “I repeat, health instructions need to be followed. Each and every one can make a big, big difference in containing the virus.”

Story continues below advertisement

The levels carry different measures to be enacted depending on the status of an outbreak, including reducing the number of people in private gatherings, restricting travel between regions and curtailing commercial activities.

Dube stressed that approaches will be different for each region and that “temporary measures” could be enacted in specific areas, depending on transmission.

Health officials have been evaluating different Quebec regions since the week of Aug. 15. Four regions – Quebec City, Laval, Outaouais and Estrie – are at the early warning, or yellow, level, Dube said.

Montreal is currently at green after entering the yellow level last month.

“The virus is present. It’s a traitor, it will stab us in the back,” public health director Horacio Arruda warned. “So we need these levels.”

Meanwhile, the Quebec government says up to 120 schools may have already been affected by COVID-19 since classes began last week.

The government released a list of schools that have either confirmed or potential cases of the novel coronavirus among students and staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Seventy schools have recorded at least one case since Sept. 1, ranging from elementary through high school.

The remaining 50 schools, including 19 in the Montreal area, are listed as having potential cases. The government says these schools will need to be verified because the information was not transmitted through the established process.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge told a news conference in Quebec City that there have been 118 confirmed COVID-19 cases among teachers and students since classes resumed.

Quebec health authorities reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 across the province Tuesday and no additional deaths. Previously, the province had seen two straight days with more than 200 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations related to the virus remains at 105, while the number of patients in intensive care has dropped to 15.

Quebec has now seen 63,876 cases of COVID-19 and 5,770 deaths since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Theresa Tam says cooler weather and autumn celebrations, starting with Labour Day weekend, will mean new COVID-19 risks. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.