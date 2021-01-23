Quebec reports 1,685 new COVID-19 cases, drop in hospitalizations

Quebec is reporting 1,685 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as daily counts continue to decline.
The province is also reporting 76 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 9,437.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 43 to 1,383.
The drop in case numbers comes after the Quebec government implemented an 8 p.m. curfew province-wide on Jan. 9.
Premier Francois Legault attributed the decline to the curfew, but has said hospitals are too full to lift the new restrictions as scheduled on Feb. 8.
As of Saturday, at least 225,245 people in Quebec have recovered from COVID-19.
Elsewhere in Canada:
- Ontario is reporting 2,359 new cases of COVID-19 today and 52 more deaths, with nearly 63,500 tests completed. The provincial government also says it will expand a program of public-health inspections at big-box stores to regions outside the Golden Horseshoe.
- Tests confirm that the highly contagious U.K. variant of the coronavirus has been detected at a long-term care home in Barrie, Ont., linked to six deaths this year.