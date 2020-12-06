Quebec reports 1,691 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths linked to coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Dec. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,691 new cases of COVID-19 today and 24 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Public health officials say 10 of those deaths took place in the past 24 hours.

The regions with the highest number of new infections are Montreal with 514; Monteregie south of Montreal, with 228; the Quebec City area with 143, and Lanaudiere, north of Montreal, also with 143.

Quebec has now recorded 151,599 total cases and 7,255 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations went up by 24 today for a total of 778 across the province.

Of those, 102 people are in intensive care, an increase of six from a day earlier.

