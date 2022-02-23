Quebec is reporting 17 more COVID-19 deaths today and a 70-patient drop in hospitalizations linked to the virus.

Health authorities say there are now 1,672 people in hospital with the disease after 106 patients were admitted and 176 were discharged.

There are 102 patients listed in intensive care, a decline of five patients.

Authorities say 12,669 doses of vaccine were administered in the previous 24 hours.

In Montreal, public health director Dr. Mylene Drouin says about one million people in the city contracted COVID-19 during the fifth wave of the pandemic, but she told a news conference today the peak of the Omicron wave has been reached.

Dr. Luc Boileau, the province’s interim public health director, will hold a briefing later today.

