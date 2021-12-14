People lineup outside a COVID-19 testing facility, in Montreal, on Dec. 12.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is recommending employers prioritize remote work, as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rise across the province.

Health Minister Christian Dube told reporters today his remote work recommendation is effective immediately, shortly after health officials reported 1,747 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations jumped by 25 patients compared with the prior day, to 293, after 47 people entered hospital and 22 were discharged.

Quebec has confirmed 11 cases of the Omicron variant, but Dube says experts believe that number might be underestimated.

The province’s public health said today he ordered all positive cases in the province to be screened for the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Quebec authorities are seeking 500 volunteers to help the province ramp up its booster-dose vaccination program.

And Dube says beginning next Monday, the province will distribute free rapid tests in 1,900 pharmacies – enough to offer a maximum of five tests per person every month.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.