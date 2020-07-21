Quebec reports 180 new COVID-19 cases as number of infections continues to rise

Open this photo in gallery People line up at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on July 16, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The number of COVID-19 infections in Quebec continues to creep upwards with 180 new cases in the past 24 hours.

One new death was also reported today, for a total of 5,658.

Hospitalizations declined by four to 247, with 15 people in intensive care, a reduction of two.

Health officials conducted 10,501 COVID-19 tests July 19, the last day for which data is available.

The province has reported a total of 57,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 50,298 of which are considered recovered.

Quebec’s deputy premier said Monday the situation is under control in the province despite the rising number of new cases.

AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday, with the strongest response seen in people who received two doses. Reuters

