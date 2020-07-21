 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Quebec reports 180 new COVID-19 cases as number of infections continues to rise

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
People line up at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on July 16, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The number of COVID-19 infections in Quebec continues to creep upwards with 180 new cases in the past 24 hours.

One new death was also reported today, for a total of 5,658.

Hospitalizations declined by four to 247, with 15 people in intensive care, a reduction of two.

Health officials conducted 10,501 COVID-19 tests July 19, the last day for which data is available.

The province has reported a total of 57,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 50,298 of which are considered recovered.

Quebec’s deputy premier said Monday the situation is under control in the province despite the rising number of new cases.

AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday, with the strongest response seen in people who received two doses. Reuters

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

