Quebec reports 1,897 new COVID-19 cases, 43 additional deaths

Quebec is reporting 1,897 new COVID-19 infections and 43 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health authorities said today 13 of those deaths occurred within the previous 24 hours and the rest occurred at an earlier date.

Officials say hospitalizations rose by 16, to 975 and 128 people were in intensive care, a rise of three.

The province says 1,315 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 1,613 vaccinations.

Quebec has reported 168,173 COVID-19 infections and 7,613 deaths linked to the virus. One death previously attributed to COVID-19 has been found to be unrelated.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that secondary schools will close for an additional week in January and non-essential retail stores will be forced to close from Dec. 25 until at least Jan. 10.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has signed a contract to receive up to 168,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December. The first doses weren't expected until January, but Trudeau says deliveries could now begin within 48 hours of Health Canada giving the the green light. The Canadian Press

