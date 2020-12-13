Quebec reports 1,994 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Saint-Sauveur, Que., Dec. 12, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,994 new cases of COVID-19 today and 33 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Public health officials say 12 of those deaths took place in the past 24 hours, 19 occurred between Dec. 6-11 and two took place on unspecified dates.

The regions with the most new infections were Montreal with 748; the Quebec City area with 235, and Monteregie, south of Montreal, with 196.

Quebec has now reported 163,915 total cases and 7,508 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations also increased by 20 for a total of 880.

Of those, 123 people are in intensive care, a drop of six from the previous day.

