A woman enters a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 22 more deaths due to COVID-19 and a 68-person drop in the number of people hospitalized with the virus.

The Health Department says there are 2,051 COVID-19 patients in the province’s hospitals with the disease after 127 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 195 were discharged.

There are 60 people in intensive care, which is four fewer than the previous day.

Officials say 1,243 new cases were reported by PCR testing and that nine per cent of tests conducted Thursday came back positive.

The number of health-care workers who are absent due to the virus continues to drop, with 7,337 off the job compared to 7,506 a day earlier.

Health workers administered another 26,578 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, most of which were fourth doses.

