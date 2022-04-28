Quebec is reporting 23 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a 46-patient decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says 2,326 patients are in hospital with the disease after 191 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 237 were discharged.

It says 85 people are in intensive care, a decline of seven over the same time period.

Officials say 9,377 health-care workers are off the job due to COVID-19, down 137 from the previous day.

Health Minister Christian Dube told a legislative committee Wednesday he expects it will take two to three years to clear a backlog of surgeries that were delayed because of the pandemic. At least 160,000 Quebecers are waiting for an operation.

The Health Department is reporting 1,768 new COVID-19 cases from PCR testing and says 12.2 per cent of tests conducted Wednesday came back positive.

