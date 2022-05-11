The number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Quebec is expected to steadily decline over the next two weeks, a provincial health research institute said Wednesday in its weekly projections.

The Institut national d’excellence en sante et en services sociaux said that within two weeks, the number of people with the disease hospitalized outside of intensive care is expected to decline to about 1,068 patients, while the number of COVID-19 intensive care patients will drop to about 35.

Two weeks from now officials expect to be seeing about 55 new hospitalizations per day linked to the disease.

The latest projections come as the province is set to lift its mask requirement on Saturday for indoor public spaces except for health-care facilities and public transit.

Quebec reported 23 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a 54-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The Health Department said 1,847 people were hospitalized with the disease after 111 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 165 were discharged.

There were 62 patients listed in intensive care, a drop of four over the same period.

The province reported 1,101 new infections confirmed by PCR testing, with 7.7 per cent of tests administered Tuesday coming back positive.

Officials say 6,511 health-care workers remain off the job due to COVID-19.

Also Wednesday, the City of Montreal announced it would end its COVID-19 state of emergency on May 19. The local state of emergency has been in effect since Dec. 21, 2021, when the Omicron wave hit.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.