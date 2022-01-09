Quebec is reporting a sharp jump in COVID-19-related hospitalizations today, saying the figure climbed by 140 in the past 24 hours and now stands at 2,436.

The province also logged 23 more virus-related deaths, a figure that dropped nearly 50 per cent from the 44 reported the day before.

The provincial health department says 257 patients are currently in intensive care, an increase of 12 from the previous day.

It also says 19.7 per cent of the 51,374 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours came back positive.

The province is reporting 11,007 new cases of COVID-19.

Where do I book a COVID-19 booster or a vaccine appointment for my kids? Latest rules by province

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

COVID-19 Resources

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.