Quebec is reporting 26 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a 94-patient jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Health authorities say there are 2,154 people in hospital with the disease after 282 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 188 were discharged.

There are 96 patients listed in intensive care, an increase of 13 patients.

Health officials are reporting 3,190 new infections confirmed by PCR testing, adding that 16.5 per cent of test conducted Wednesday were positive.

Officials say 12,995 health-care workers are absent due to COVID-19.

Health Minister Christian Dube told reporters today in Quebec City the next two weeks will be difficult in the province’s hospitals, as the health system manages an unusual spring influenza wave in addition to a sixth COVID-19 wave.

