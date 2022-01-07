Quebec is reporting 27 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a nine per cent rise in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Health officials say there are 2,133 patients with the disease – 180 more than the prior day – after 427 people entered hospital in the past 24 hours and 247 people were discharged.

A total of 229 people are in intensive care, a rise of 22 compared with the prior day.

The province is also reporting 16,176 new cases of COVID-19.

Health workers administered an additional 103,969 vaccine doses, with the vast majority of them coming in the previous 24 hours.

While most of the vaccines being given are boosters, Quebec’s health minister said today on Twitter that there has also been a notable rise in the number of people seeking a first dose.

Christian Dube says more than 6,000 people booked appointments Thursday for first doses, while the daily average a few days ago was about 1,500 appointments per day.

