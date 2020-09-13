Quebec reports 279 new cases of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube at a news conference on Sept. 11, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 279 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to 64,986 cases since the pandemic began.

The province says one additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus was also recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths in Quebec since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,780, however, because health officials say they mistakenly attributed a previous death to the virus.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says in a tweet that increases in COVID-19 cases have been reported across the province and that the situation is “under control yet concerning.”

Authorities say hospitalizations went down by one case today, for a total of 124.

Of those, 19 people were in intensive care – an increase of three from the previous day.

