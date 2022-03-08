Quebec is reporting 29 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 today and a two-patient drop in hospitalizations.

Health officials say 1,252 patients are hospitalized with the disease, after 98 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 100 were discharged.

They say 77 patients are listed in intensive care, a drop of two.

Officials are reporting 935 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing, which is limited to certain high-risk groups.

The province says 4,679 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Monday, including more than 3,100 booster doses.

Authorities say 91 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, 87 per cent have had at least two doses, while 52 per cent have received a booster dose.

