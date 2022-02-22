Quebec is reporting 30 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 today and 34 fewer pandemic-related hospitalizations.

The Health Department says 1,742 people are in hospital with COVID-19, after 101 people were admitted and 135 were discharged in the previous 24 hours.

It says 107 people are in intensive care, a decline of 12 from the day before.

Officials say 1,438 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by PCR testing Monday, with 7.9 per cent of tests analyzed coming back positive. However, PCR testing in Quebec is limited to certain high-risk groups.

Health authorities say 15,030 doses of vaccine were administered in the previous 24 hours, including 10,437 third doses.

The Health Department says 91 per cent of Quebec residents five and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, 86 per cent have had a second dose and 50 per cent have received three.

