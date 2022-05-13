Quebec is reporting 30 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a 67-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says there are 1,754 people in hospital with the disease after 92 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 159 were discharged.

There are 59 patients in intensive care, a drop of one.

The latest data comes as the province’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces is set to lift just after midnight, although masking will remain mandatory in health-care settings and on public transit.

Authorities are reporting 900 new COVID-19 cases detected through PCR testing, with 7.6 per cent of tests administered Thursday coming back positive.

There are 6,115 health network employees who are off the job due to COVID-19.

