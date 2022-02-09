An ambulance parked outside a hospital in Montreal, on Feb. 6.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 31 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a 32-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says 2,348 people are in hospital with COVID-19, after 178 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 210 were discharged.

There are 171 people in intensive care, a drop of seven patients.

Officials are reporting 3,361 new cases confirmed by PCR testing and another 763 positive results from rapid take-home tests uploaded to a government portal.

They say 35,044 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Tuesday.

Dr. Luc Boileau, the province’s interim public health director, is scheduled to hold a news conference later in the day on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

