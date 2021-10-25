A man walks by a sign for a COVID-19 testing centre in Montreal on Oct. 10.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 324 new COVID-19 cases today and five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

After six consecutive days of declining hospitalizations, the Health Department says the number of patients requiring a hospital stay rose by nine patients to 259.

There are 69 patients in intensive care, an increase of four cases.

The province administered 4,178 vaccine doses on Sunday, including 1,389 first doses.

The province’s public health institute says 90.5 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 87.6 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

There are 4,067 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.