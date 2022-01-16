Quebec is reporting yet another jump in COVID-19-related hospitalizations today, saying the figure climbed by 105 in the past 24 hours and now stands at 3,300.

The provincial health department says 282 patients are currently in intensive care, an increase of seven from the previous day.

The province is also reporting 5,946 new cases of COVID-19, with 21 more deaths related to the virus.

Authorities say 81,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including 71,724 third doses.

It also says 13.1 per cent of the 39,806 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours came back positive.

In-person learning is set to resume Monday for Quebec’s elementary and high school students even as COVID-19 infections continue to surge across the province.

