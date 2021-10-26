People walk by a sign outside a restaurant advising customers of the Quebec government’s newly implemented COVID-19 vaccine passport in Montreal on Sept. 6.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 340 new cases of COVID-19 today and four additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department says 259 people are in hospital, unchanged from the day before, and 66 people are in intensive care, a decline of three.

Authorities say 8,464 doses of vaccine were administered within the previous 24 hours.

According to the province’s public health institute, 90.4 per cent of Quebecers 12 and over have received a least one dose of vaccine and 87.6 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The Institut national de sante publique du Quebec says the northern region of Nunavik is the most affected part of the province on a per capita basis, with 721.6 active cases per 100,000 people. There are 104 active cases in the region.

Provincewide, there are 44.8 active cases per 100,000 people.

