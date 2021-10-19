 Skip to main content
Quebec reports 342 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
People at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal on Oct. 17.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 342 new cases of COVID-19 today and four additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

It’s the lowest number of new daily cases reported in the province since mid-August.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by six, to 297, and 75 people are in intensive care, a decline of two.

Quebec’s public health institute says 90.2 per cent of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The institute says the Chaudière-Appalaches region, south of Quebec City, is the most affected part of the province, with 121.8 active cases per 100,000 people.

There are 56.6 active cases per 100,000 people in the province.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

