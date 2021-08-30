 Skip to main content
Quebec reports 386 new COVID-19 cases, but no further deaths

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Health-care workers wait to vaccinate people at a COVID-19 clinic, Aug. 10, 2021 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 386 new cases of COVID-19 today and no further deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations declined by one to 125 patients and 37 people were listed in intensive care, an increase of one.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says in a tweet while the numbers may seem encouraging at first glance, authorities will continue to monitor the situation as the school year resumes and summer holidays end.

There are 4,405 known active cases in the province.

The province says it administered another 19,602 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours.

Officials say 86.9 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 80.3 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

