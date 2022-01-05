Quebec is reporting 39 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a rise of 158 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

The Health Department says data from the last 24 hours indicates 1,750 people were in hospital with COVID-19, after 321 patients were admitted and 163 were discharged. It says 191 people were in intensive care, a rise of six from the day before.

Officials are reporting 14,486 new COVID-19 cases today and say about 28 per cent of tests came back positive — the same test-positivity rate as the prior day. The government is no longer offering PCR testing to the general public and is instead prioritizing those tests for higher-risk groups.

The Health Department is reporting 316 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care centres, bringing the total number of cases in those facilities to 1,537. There have been 39 deaths linked to active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care.

Authorities say 92,506 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including 87,721 third doses.

They say 89 per cent of Quebec residents five and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

