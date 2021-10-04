 Skip to main content
Canada

Quebec reports 402 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec’s public health institute says 89.6 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have received a first dose of vaccine.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 402 new COVID-19 cases today and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Authorities say COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by two, to 290, after 22 people entered hospital in the past 24 hours and 24 patients were discharged.

There were 88 people in intensive care, unchanged since Sunday.

The Health Department is reporting that another 6,026 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, for a total of 12,947,692.

Quebec’s public health institute says 89.6 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have received a first dose of vaccine and 85.9 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The government said today in a statement it was expanding its rapid testing program for elementary schools so that all primary schools across the province will have access to those tests by next Monday.

