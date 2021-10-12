 Skip to main content
Quebec reports 409 new COVID-19 cases as booster shots begin today at Montreal long-term care centre

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People wear face masks as they walk by a COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal, Oct. 10, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 409 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department says COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by one, to 291, and 72 people were in intensive care, a drop of six patients.

The health authority in west-central Montreal says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

That long-term care facility was one of the first two seniors centres in the province to receive COVID-19 vaccines last December.

The government has said it would administer third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people living in long-term care facilities and in private seniors residences six months after their second doses.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province’s long-term care system today, bringing the total number of active cases in those facilities to 30. There are 117 active COVID-19 cases in private seniors residences, a rise of three from the day before.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

