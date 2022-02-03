Quebec is today reporting 42 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus as hospitalizations related to COVID-19 again dropped.

The Health Department says there are 2,637 people in hospital, a drop of 93 compared to the previous day as 193 patients were admitted and 286 left.

Of those in hospital, 191 patients are listed in intensive care, a decline of 13 patients.

The province is reporting 3,592 new cases confirmed by PCR testing – which is limited to certain higher-risk groups – and 963 positive rapid tests declared through a provincial online platform.

The province administered nearly 48,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The latest figures come as a convoy is expected in Quebec City this weekend to protest public health measures.

