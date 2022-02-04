Quebec is reporting 42 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today, as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care patients continues to drop.

The Health Department says hospitalizations dropped by 96 compared with the prior day, to 2,541, after 200 people were admitted to hospital and 296 patients were discharged.

The number of people listed in intensive care dropped by seven, to 184.

Officials reported a 93-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday.

Quebec is reporting 3,400 new cases confirmed by PCR testing – which is limited to certain higher-risk groups – and 991 positive rapid test results declared through a provincial online platform.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.