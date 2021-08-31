Quebec reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announces a COVID-19 vaccination lottery at a news conference in Montreal on July 16. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 425 new cases of COVID-19 today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations rose by six, to 131, and the number of people in intensive care dropped by one for a total of 36.

Quebec’s vaccine passport system is scheduled to begin tomorrow, and Health Minister Christian Dubé along with the head of the province’s vaccine rollout, Daniel Paré, are to hold a COVID-19 briefing later today.

There are 4,400 active reported COVID-19 cases in the province.

Health officials say 22,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours.

Officials say 87 per cent of Quebecers 12 and up have received at least one dose and 80,6 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

