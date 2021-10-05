Quebec reports 436 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Open this photo in gallery A person removes their face mask as they walk by a sign advertising a COVID-19 vaccination site, in Montreal on Oct. 3. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 436 new COVID-19 cases today and eight more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

It is the third consecutive day health officials report fewer than 500 daily cases.

Officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by one, to 291, and 90 people were in intensive care, a rise of two from the prior day.

The Health Department says 6,283 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination were administered in the past 24 hours.

Quebec’s public health institute says about 89.6 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 85.9 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

There are 5,023 active reported cases of COVID-19 in the province.

