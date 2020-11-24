 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Quebec to track staff working at multiple care homes as province records 45 more COVID-19 deaths

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Seniors walk outside their residence on May 5, 2020, in Montreal.

The Canadian Press

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced a plan Tuesday to track the movement of staff working at multiple long-term care homes as the province reported 45 new COVID-19 deaths.

In a statement, Dube said he was creating a registry that would record instances when staff need to work at more than one care home “due to a risk of service disruption that could compromise user safety.”

He said employees who have to move between hot and cold zones – those with infected patients and those without – will have to seek permission from management or infection control specialists first.

Dube said the long-term plan is eventually to have a stable work force and limit movement as much as possible.

The government’s plan for the pandemic’s second wave included a ban on allowing personal care attendants to work at multiple locations, after this was identified as a key factor in COVID-19 transmission.

However, Dube has conceded that stopping all movement of personnel has been difficult due to shortages in certain jobs, such as nurses.

The announcement came as Quebec reported 45 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 1,124 new infections.

Health officials said Tuesday that nine of the 45 deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

They said hospitalizations jumped by 21, to 655, and 96 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

Dube noted on Twitter that many of the new cases come from private seniors homes, and he urged residents to follow public health measures.

Government data showed a total of 167 new cases in private seniors’ homes in the past 24 hours. The two residences with the biggest increases were both in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, with 53 and 37 new cases.

The region, with a population of just 275,000, counted more than 100 new cases on Tuesday, giving it one of the highest per-capita infection rates in the province.

Quebec has reported a total of 134,330 COVID-19 cases and 6,887 deaths linked to the virus.

Canadian authorities are assessing COVID-19 vaccine candidates while trials are underway, speeding up any eventual approval for wide use. But science reporter Ivan Semeniuk says it’s likely high-risk people will be prioritized for receiving any vaccine first, with some possibly getting it as early as the first part of 2021. The Globe and Mail

