Canada

The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Quebec reports 462 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Sept. 17, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 462 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, hitting a months-long high for the second day in a row.

The province had reported 427 new cases on Saturday, which was already the highest daily tally since late May.

Health officials also said five additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported on Sunday: one of them occurred in the last 24 hours, while the other four took place between Sept. 13-18.

Quebec has now reported 67,542 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,802 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Health Minister Christian Dube is expected to hold a news conference later Sunday to provide updates on the situation. He will be joined by Quebec’s public health director, Horacio Arruda, and another public health official, Eric Litvak.

Dube tweeted Sunday that the increase in COVID-19 cases in several regions of the province was “worrying,” and he urged all Quebecers to make an effort to stop the potential spread of the virus.

Authorities said hospitalizations increased by seven cases on Sunday, for a total of 138.

Of those, 38 people were in intensive care – the same number as the previous day.

Quebec also said it conducted 28,725 COVID-19 tests on Friday, the last date for which the testing data is available.

