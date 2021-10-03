Quebec reports 499 new COVID-19 cases, one more virus-related death

Quebec is reporting 499 new COVID-19 cases today, along with one more death related to the virus.

Health authorities say hospitalizations dropped by nine from Saturday’s levels to 292, while the number of patients in intensive care climbed by five to 88.

The seven-day average of cases is 574.

The Health Department says of the latest reported infections, 346 were among people who were either unvaccinated or who had only received a first dose within the past two weeks.

According to the province’s public health institute, about 89 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 84 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

Authorities say they were not able to provide additional data on vaccination due to a technical problem.

