// //

Canada

Quebec reports 515 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations climb

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Quebec administered 10,042 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, for a total of 12,497,942.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 515 new cases of COVID-19 today and no additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Health authorities say hospitalizations climbed to 171, up 11 from Monday, while the number of patients in intensive care rose to 68, an increase of four.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a tweet that the recent increase in hospitalizations mainly involves people who are not vaccinated, adding that those people should not prevent vaccinated people from returning “to a certain normality.”

Of the most recent infections, the province says 353 were among unvaccinated people or those who had received only one dose less than 14 days ago.

The province administered 10,042 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, for a total of 12,497,942.

About 87,8 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 82,1 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

