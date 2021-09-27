 Skip to main content
Canada

Quebec reports 519 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec is reporting 519 new cases of COVID-19 today, the lowest number of new daily cases in nearly three weeks.

The province has reported an average of 680 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past seven days.

The Health Department says the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by two, to 299, and 95 people were in intensive care, a rise of five from the day before.

No new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported today.

The Health Department says 23,089 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

About 85 per cent of Quebecers 12 and older are considered fully vaccinated.

