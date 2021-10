Quebec reports 532 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Quebec is reporting 532 new COVID-19 cases, along with four more deaths related to the virus.

In a news release Sunday, health officials say hospitalizations fell by six to 303, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by two to 76.

The seven-day average of cases is 562.

Of the latest reported infections, 341 were among people who were either unvaccinated or who had only received a first dose within the past two weeks.

The province says it vaccinated 11,403 people on Saturday, including more than 7,553 second doses.

The province’s public health institute says about 90 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 86 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

