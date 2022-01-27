Quebec is reporting a significant drop in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as 56 new deaths linked to the virus.

The Health Department says there are now 3,153 patients in hospital, after 117 more people left hospital than were admitted.

The number of people in intensive care dropped to 235, which is 17 fewer than yesterday.

The province administered another 84,663 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 78,789 in the previous 24 hours.

Health officials also say 1,153 people reported testing positive on Wednesday via the province’s new platform to report rapid test results.

More than 23,000 test results have been entered in the platform since it was launched two days ago.

