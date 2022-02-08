Quebec is reporting 56 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a 45-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says 2,380 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, after 151 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 196 people were discharged.

There are 178 people in intensive care, unchanged since Monday.

Health officials are reporting 2,504 new infections confirmed through PCR testing and another 828 positive results from rapid take-home tests that were uploaded to the government’s website.

Officials say 32,507 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Monday.

Later today, Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.