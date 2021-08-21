 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Quebec reports 563 new COVID-19 cases, highest since May 21

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube responds to questions during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at the Legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Quebec's COVID-19 fourth wave continues to be on the rise as the province reports 563 new cases today, the highest daily count since May 21.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 563 new COVID-19 cases in the province today, the highest daily count since May 21.

Health Minister Christian Dubé issued a tweet saying residents need to get fully vaccinated in the coming days to be safe from the virus variants.

Health authorities say 67 per cent of the new cases were among those who were not vaccinated or had received only one dose in the past two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The province did not report any new deaths attributed to the virus.

Health authorities didn’t report on hospitalizations, but said on Friday the number of patients dropped by four to 87.

The number of patients in intensive care rose by three to 30.

Close to three-quarters of Quebecers 12 and over are considered fully vaccinated, according to government data.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies