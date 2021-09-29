 Skip to main content
Quebec reports 594 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People walk by a sign at a restaurant advising customers of Quebec’s newly implemented COVID-19 vaccine passport in Montreal on Sept. 6.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 594 new cases of COVID-19 today and seven more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department says hospitalizations dropped by 15, to 306, after 30 people entered hospital in the past 24 hours and 45 patients were discharged.

It says 91 people are in intensive care, a drop of three.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials say 15 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in private seniors residences in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases in those facilities to 94. Four deaths have been linked to those outbreaks.

Officials say there are 48 active COVID-19 cases in long-term care centres, a rise of four from the day before. Those outbreaks have been linked to two deaths.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday the province would start administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents of congregate care facilities in late October.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

