Quebec reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal on Aug. 1. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 600 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations has increased by seven to 178, with 71 cases listed in intensive care, a rise of three.

Of the new cases, nearly 85 per cent were not adequately vaccinated according to the Health Department.

Authorities say 18,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Tuesday, including more than 11,000 second doses.

The province’s public health institute says 87.8 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 82.3 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Quebec announced that people visiting patients in hospital will be required to show they are fully vaccinated, with some exceptions.

